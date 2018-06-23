NY Current Conditions
Updated 1:02 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 23, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;64;SSE;7;71%
Binghamton;Showers;62;SE;7;74%
Buffalo;Cloudy;66;ESE;8;88%
Central Park;Rain;63;ENE;5;93%
Dansville;Cloudy;67;SE;7;72%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;64;ESE;8;86%
East Hampton;Clear;62;E;6;66%
Elmira;Cloudy;66;E;6;81%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;63;ENE;6;80%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;9;60%
Fulton;Showers;66;N;3;77%
Glens Falls;Clear;68;S;7;65%
Islip;Showers;65;NE;9;83%
Ithaca;Cloudy;64;SE;6;80%
Jamestown;Cloudy;61;SSE;12;86%
Massena;Clear;60;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;67%
Montgomery;Partly cloudy w/ showers;65;SE;6;77%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;60;ESE;7;85%
New York;Rain;63;ENE;5;93%
New York Jfk;Showers;64;ENE;8;93%
New York Lga;Rain;65;ENE;8;77%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;12;77%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;65;ESE;7;88%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;87%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;65;SSE;3;84%
Plattsburgh;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%
Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;65;E;3;72%
Rochester;Cloudy;67;SSE;10;81%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;69;ESE;6;70%
Saranac Lake;Clear;52;NE;3;96%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%
Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSE;5;96%
Watertown;Partly cloudy;71;S;7;60%
Wellsville;Cloudy;61;SE;8;89%
Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;63;E;7;72%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy w/ shower;62;E;7;89%
