NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, June 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;79;S;7;58%

Binghamton;Sunny;72;SW;8;78%

Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;77;SW;11;79%

Central Park;Sunny;75;N;3;70%

Dansville;Sunny;80;E;13;66%

Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;78;SW;10;76%

East Hampton;Sunny;70;SW;13;80%

Elmira;Sunny;73;SW;5;87%

Farmingdale;Sunny;72;SW;12;87%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;10;70%

Fulton;Sunny;80;SSW;7;59%

Glens Falls;Sunny;70;SSW;10;72%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;75;SW;9;79%

Ithaca;Sunny;77;SSE;7;76%

Jamestown;Sunny;74;SW;8;87%

Massena;Partly sunny;78;SW;13;70%

Montauk;Intermittent clouds;70;SW;9;83%

Montgomery;Sunny;74;SW;8;68%

Monticello;Partly sunny;69;SW;3;86%

New York;Sunny;75;N;3;70%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;71;S;10;93%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;77;SW;9;66%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;77;W;8;69%

Niagara Falls;Hazy sunshine;79;WSW;11;69%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;76;SW;12;75%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;77;SSW;9;68%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny w/ showers;72;E;3;68%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;74;N;3;68%

Rochester;Intermittent clouds;81;SW;12;68%

Rome;Partly sunny;76;E;7;73%

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;72;SW;12;78%

Shirley;Cloudy;71;SSW;9;96%

Syracuse;Cloudy;80;SW;9;71%

Watertown;Sunny;79;SW;13;68%

Wellsville;Sunny;76;WSW;9;81%

Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;72;SW;13;78%

White Plains;Sunny;75;Calm;0;68%

