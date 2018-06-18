NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM EDT Monday, June 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;79;S;7;58%
Binghamton;Sunny;72;SW;8;78%
Buffalo;Intermittent clouds;77;SW;11;79%
Central Park;Sunny;75;N;3;70%
Dansville;Sunny;80;E;13;66%
Dunkirk;Intermittent clouds;78;SW;10;76%
East Hampton;Sunny;70;SW;13;80%
Elmira;Sunny;73;SW;5;87%
Farmingdale;Sunny;72;SW;12;87%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;10;70%
Fulton;Sunny;80;SSW;7;59%
Glens Falls;Sunny;70;SSW;10;72%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;75;SW;9;79%
Ithaca;Sunny;77;SSE;7;76%
Jamestown;Sunny;74;SW;8;87%
Massena;Partly sunny;78;SW;13;70%
Montauk;Intermittent clouds;70;SW;9;83%
Montgomery;Sunny;74;SW;8;68%
Monticello;Partly sunny;69;SW;3;86%
New York;Sunny;75;N;3;70%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;71;S;10;93%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;77;SW;9;66%
Newburgh;Partly sunny;77;W;8;69%
Niagara Falls;Hazy sunshine;79;WSW;11;69%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;76;SW;12;75%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;77;SSW;9;68%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny w/ showers;72;E;3;68%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;74;N;3;68%
Rochester;Intermittent clouds;81;SW;12;68%
Rome;Partly sunny;76;E;7;73%
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;72;SW;12;78%
Shirley;Cloudy;71;SSW;9;96%
Syracuse;Cloudy;80;SW;9;71%
Watertown;Sunny;79;SW;13;68%
Wellsville;Sunny;76;WSW;9;81%
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny;72;SW;13;78%
White Plains;Sunny;75;Calm;0;68%
