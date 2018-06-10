NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;52;N;1;86%
Binghamton;Sunny;54;ENE;5;82%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;60;E;6;79%
Central Park;Cloudy;70;N;5;48%
Dansville;Sunny;58;ESE;3;77%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;61;SSE;6;77%
East Hampton;Sunny;62;NNE;3;70%
Elmira;Partly sunny;56;Calm;0;86%
Farmingdale;Partly sunny;66;NE;8;58%
Fort Drum;Sunny;53;SE;5;72%
Fulton;Sunny;52;Calm;0;82%
Glens Falls;Sunny;46;NNW;3;95%
Islip;Showers;63;NNE;6;74%
Ithaca;Sunny;54;E;3;89%
Jamestown;Showers;57;SSE;7;89%
Massena;Sunny;44;Calm;0;100%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;62;NE;3;72%
Montgomery;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%
Monticello;Cloudy;56;ESE;3;82%
New York;Cloudy;70;N;5;48%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;70;NNE;12;50%
New York Lga;Cloudy;70;NE;12;52%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;6;79%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;43;Calm;0;97%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;56;Calm;0;86%
Plattsburgh;Sunny;50;Calm;0;60%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;55;Calm;0;89%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%
Rome;Sunny;50;Calm;0;92%
Saranac Lake;Fog;31;Calm;0;100%
Shirley;Sunny;65;N;6;70%
Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;55;E;3;92%
Watertown;Sunny;48;ENE;6;86%
Wellsville;Showers;58;S;5;80%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;64;NNE;6;67%
White Plains;Sunny;63;NNW;6;59%
