NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;52;N;1;86%

Binghamton;Sunny;54;ENE;5;82%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;60;E;6;79%

Central Park;Cloudy;70;N;5;48%

Dansville;Sunny;58;ESE;3;77%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;61;SSE;6;77%

East Hampton;Sunny;62;NNE;3;70%

Elmira;Partly sunny;56;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;66;NE;8;58%

Fort Drum;Sunny;53;SE;5;72%

Fulton;Sunny;52;Calm;0;82%

Glens Falls;Sunny;46;NNW;3;95%

Islip;Showers;63;NNE;6;74%

Ithaca;Sunny;54;E;3;89%

Jamestown;Showers;57;SSE;7;89%

Massena;Sunny;44;Calm;0;100%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;62;NE;3;72%

Montgomery;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%

Monticello;Cloudy;56;ESE;3;82%

New York;Cloudy;70;N;5;48%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;70;NNE;12;50%

New York Lga;Cloudy;70;NE;12;52%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;6;79%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;43;Calm;0;97%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;56;Calm;0;86%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;50;Calm;0;60%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;55;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

Rome;Sunny;50;Calm;0;92%

Saranac Lake;Fog;31;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Sunny;65;N;6;70%

Syracuse;Intermittent clouds;55;E;3;92%

Watertown;Sunny;48;ENE;6;86%

Wellsville;Showers;58;S;5;80%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;64;NNE;6;67%

White Plains;Sunny;63;NNW;6;59%

