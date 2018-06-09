NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Intermittent clouds;70;WNW;2;56%

Binghamton;Sunny;63;Calm;0;59%

Buffalo;Showers;68;E;3;63%

Central Park;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%

Dansville;Sunny;61;SSE;8;72%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;5;69%

East Hampton;Sunny;71;NE;6;52%

Elmira;Sunny;66;Calm;0;64%

Farmingdale;Sunny;73;NE;7;54%

Fort Drum;Sunny;66;WSW;8;59%

Fulton;Sunny;64;Calm;0;62%

Glens Falls;Sunny;65;N;5;60%

Islip;Intermittent clouds;73;NNE;7;63%

Ithaca;Sunny;60;Calm;0;74%

Jamestown;Sunny;64;ESE;10;57%

Massena;Sunny;67;N;7;58%

Montauk;Partly sunny;69;NNE;7;58%

Montgomery;Sunny;69;NNE;6;54%

Monticello;Partly sunny;69;WSW;5;57%

New York;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%

New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;75;NNE;8;53%

New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;74;E;9;49%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;E;9;52%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;2;60%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;66;N;3;68%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;65;WSW;3;67%

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;63;ESE;5;64%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;71;NNE;8;48%

Rochester;Intermittent clouds;61;SW;6;83%

Rome;Sunny;65;Calm;0;62%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;63;N;6;62%

Shirley;Sunny;71;N;6;68%

Syracuse;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%

Watertown;Sunny;64;SW;7;67%

Wellsville;Sunny;61;ESE;5;72%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;74;NNE;9;45%

White Plains;Partly sunny;70;N;9;54%

