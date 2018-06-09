NY Current Conditions
Updated 10:04 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
NY Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM EDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Intermittent clouds;70;WNW;2;56%
Binghamton;Sunny;63;Calm;0;59%
Buffalo;Showers;68;E;3;63%
Central Park;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%
Dansville;Sunny;61;SSE;8;72%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;5;69%
East Hampton;Sunny;71;NE;6;52%
Elmira;Sunny;66;Calm;0;64%
Farmingdale;Sunny;73;NE;7;54%
Fort Drum;Sunny;66;WSW;8;59%
Fulton;Sunny;64;Calm;0;62%
Glens Falls;Sunny;65;N;5;60%
Islip;Intermittent clouds;73;NNE;7;63%
Ithaca;Sunny;60;Calm;0;74%
Jamestown;Sunny;64;ESE;10;57%
Massena;Sunny;67;N;7;58%
Montauk;Partly sunny;69;NNE;7;58%
Montgomery;Sunny;69;NNE;6;54%
Monticello;Partly sunny;69;WSW;5;57%
New York;Sunny;73;Calm;0;50%
New York Jfk;Intermittent clouds;75;NNE;8;53%
New York Lga;Intermittent clouds;74;E;9;49%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;72;E;9;52%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;2;60%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;66;N;3;68%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;65;WSW;3;67%
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;63;ESE;5;64%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;71;NNE;8;48%
Rochester;Intermittent clouds;61;SW;6;83%
Rome;Sunny;65;Calm;0;62%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;63;N;6;62%
Shirley;Sunny;71;N;6;68%
Syracuse;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%
Watertown;Sunny;64;SW;7;67%
Wellsville;Sunny;61;ESE;5;72%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;74;NNE;9;45%
White Plains;Partly sunny;70;N;9;54%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather