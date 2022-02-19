NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around

2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around

2 below. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

until midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers

with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows

around 1 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers with

possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 4 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

snow showers with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Breezy with highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 1 below. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 4 below. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Windy, cold with lows 5 below to

1 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

25 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 23 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

