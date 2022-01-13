NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 16. Temperature falling to around

2 above in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows 9 below to 15 below

zero. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 37 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 1 below.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 37 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 12. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 13. Temperature falling to around zero

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 17 below.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 42 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 42 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 8 above. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 10 above.

Temperature falling to around 1 above in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 16 below.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 2 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

34 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Lows around 8 above. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 10 above.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 15 below.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 2 below. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers until midnight, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 10 above. Temperature

falling to around 1 above in the afternoon. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

19 below. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

40 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 4 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

40 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until midnight.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 10 above. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 11. Temperature

falling to around 2 above in the afternoon. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

16 below. North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

35 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 3 below.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

34 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 10 above. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 11. Temperature falling to around zero

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

19 below. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

42 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

42 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 below to 20 below

zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Breezy with highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. Light and

variable winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk with highs around 20. Temperature falling to

around 6 above in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with lows

6 below to 12 below zero. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 34 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs around 2 above. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 34 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

249 AM EST Thu Jan 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows 13 to 19. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 14 to 20. Temperature falling to around 5 above in

the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Much colder with lows

12 below to 18 below zero. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 43 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder with highs

4 below to 2 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 44 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 10 below to 15 below

zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Brisk with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow, windy with highs in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 21.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

