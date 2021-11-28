NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

_____

459 FPUS51 KBTV 280836

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

331 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

NYZ028-282100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20, except in the

mid 20s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-282100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ026-282100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows in

the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-282100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-282100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of

light snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 19. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-282100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow. Lows

around 20. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ030-282100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-282100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-282100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

332 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows

around 20. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather