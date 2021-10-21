NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

