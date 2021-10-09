NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

993 FPUS51 KBTV 090656

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

252 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

