NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 15, 2021

_____

267 FPUS51 KBTV 160750

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

NYZ028-162000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-162000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-162000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-162000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-162000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ027-162000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-162000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-162000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-162000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

346 AM EDT Thu Sep 16 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather