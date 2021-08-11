NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90, except in the mid 80s along

Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s until

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s, except in the

upper 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s early.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s early.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

101 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s until

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s early.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

318 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

