NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

NYZ028-192000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ031-192000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ026-192000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-192000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ029-192000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-192000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ030-192000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ035-192000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ034-192000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

325 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

