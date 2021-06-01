NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

994 FPUS51 KBTV 010718

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, except in the

mid 70s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s, except in the

mid 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

314 AM EDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

