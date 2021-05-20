NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s, except in the

mid 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the

upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s, except in the upper

70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the

upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

315 AM EDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

