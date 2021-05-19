NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021 _____ 762 FPUS51 KBTV 190743 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 NYZ028-192000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the mid 70s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ031-192000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ026-192000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ087-192000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ029-192000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ027-192000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ030-192000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ035-192000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s, except in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ034-192000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 339 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather