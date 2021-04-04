NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

_____

907 FPUS51 KBTV 040746

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

NYZ028-042000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-042000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ026-042000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ087-042000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ029-042000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-042000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ030-042000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-042000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-042000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

343 AM EDT Sun Apr 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather