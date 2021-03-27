NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

_____

698 FPUS51 KBTV 270747

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain or a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

343 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather