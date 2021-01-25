NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

_____

383 FPUS51 KBTV 250749

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

NYZ028-252100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ031-252100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 14. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-252100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 13. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ087-252100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Lows around 14. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

10 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-252100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 14. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-252100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 13. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ030-252100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 15. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-252100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ034-252100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

246 AM EST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows

around 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 below

to zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

