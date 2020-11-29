NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020
_____
439 FPUS51 KBTV 290845
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
NYZ028-292100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around
10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ031-292100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ026-292100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ087-292100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ029-292100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ027-292100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ030-292100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-292100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ034-292100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
340 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no
snow accumulation. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to east
30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
_____
