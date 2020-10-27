NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

738 FPUS51 KBTV 270712

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

NYZ028-272000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ031-272000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ026-272000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ087-272000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight. A slight chance

of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ029-272000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ027-272000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ030-272000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ035-272000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a

slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ034-272000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

309 AM EDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

