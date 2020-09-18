NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s, except in the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

50. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

915 AM EDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

