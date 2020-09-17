NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

226 FPUS51 KBTV 171727

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

NYZ028-172000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s, except in the lower 40s along Lake Champlain.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-172000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-172000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-172000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-172000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-172000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-172000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-172000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ034-172000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

120 PM EDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather