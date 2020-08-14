NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020
_____
464 FPUS51 KBTV 140659
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
NYZ028-142000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s, except in the upper 50s
along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ031-142000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ026-142000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ087-142000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ029-142000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ027-142000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ030-142000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ035-142000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming
east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ034-142000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
256 AM EDT Fri Aug 14 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
