NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

_____

080 FPUS51 KBTV 070707

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

NYZ028-072000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s, except in the lower 80s along Lake

Champlain. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-072000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-072000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-072000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers until midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-072000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-072000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-072000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-072000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s, except in the lower 80s along Lake Champlain. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-072000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather