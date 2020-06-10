NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
_____
390 FPUS51 KBTV 100704
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
NYZ028-102000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ031-102000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon.
Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ026-102000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Much
warmer with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs around
80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ087-102000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as warm with
highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ029-102000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ027-102000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs
around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ030-102000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ035-102000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, warmer with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ034-102000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
301 AM EDT Wed Jun 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the morning. Windy with highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,
decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and less humid with lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather