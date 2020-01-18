NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020
_____
558 FPUS51 KBTV 180821
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
NYZ028-182100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Highs around 17. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
6 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 14.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ031-182100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Highs around 16. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 15.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in
the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around
4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to
10 below zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ026-182100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Highs around 18. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 15.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around
20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
3 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ087-182100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 17.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs
around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
3 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 13. West
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ029-182100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 19.
Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 14. West
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to
10 below zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ027-182100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Highs around 17. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 15.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around
20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows around 3 above. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ030-182100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 12. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to
10 below zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ035-182100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting
to 2 inches. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, mainly until midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times until midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Lows around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow in the
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 18. West
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ034-182100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
318 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM EST SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Highs around 18. Southeast winds around 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow, mainly until midnight. Snow may be heavy at
times until midnight. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Breezy with lows around 16. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Total
snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Highs in the mid
20s. Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Areas of blowing snow. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 12 to 18. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
