NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
570 FPUS51 KBTV 010755
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
NYZ028-012100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ031-012100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows around
30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ026-012100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ087-012100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ029-012100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until
midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ027-012100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers until
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 20.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ030-012100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely until midnight.
Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ035-012100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ034-012100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
252 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Breezy with
highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
