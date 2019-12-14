NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

_____

785 FPUS51 KBTV 140825

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

NYZ028-142100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then rain or snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches possible. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 13. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ031-142100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers until midnight, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Very windy

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 9 above.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below

to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ026-142100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight. Snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ087-142100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight. Snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-142100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers until midnight, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Breezy with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches possible. Breezy with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-142100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers until midnight, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with

lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Breezy with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ030-142100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers this afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers until midnight, then snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy with

lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Windy with highs around

30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery with

lows around 7 above. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-142100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers until midnight, then a chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

until midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ034-142100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain this morning, then showers

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. East winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers until midnight, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Very windy with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to west 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Very

windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 75 mph, decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows 7 to 13 above.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

