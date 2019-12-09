NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

_____

228 FPUS51 KBTV 090809

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

NYZ028-092100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ031-092100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-092100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ087-092100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ029-092100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-092100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ030-092100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-092100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing

rain this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-092100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

305 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of freezing

rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until midnight, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 12 to 18.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 16 to 22.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

