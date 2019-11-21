NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
329 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.
Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.
Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around
17. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.
Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Partly
sunny with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then mostly
cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.
Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around
30 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.
Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.
Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or
a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Breezy with highs around 40.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around
16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers or a slight
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain until midnight.
Cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to
55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in the
afternoon. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches
possible. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 17. West
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
