NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

NYZ028-212100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ031-212100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around

17. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ026-212100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ087-212100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Partly

sunny with patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then mostly

cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ029-212100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ027-212100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ030-212100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning.

Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely or

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches possible. Breezy with highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around

16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ035-212100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ034-212100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

330 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of freezing rain until midnight.

Cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to

55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches

possible. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 17. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

