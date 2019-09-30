NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
979 FPUS51 KBTV 300801
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
NYZ028-302000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s, except in the lower 50s along Lake Champlain. Light and
variable winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ031-302000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around
60. East winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Less
humid with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ026-302000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ087-302000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ029-302000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ027-302000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ030-302000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until midnight,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Less humid with highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ035-302000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Less humid with highs in the upper
50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ034-302000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
357 AM EDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,
then cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing
to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Less humid with highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
