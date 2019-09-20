NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

NYZ028-202000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ031-202000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ026-202000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ087-202000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ029-202000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ027-202000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ030-202000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers. Not as warm with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-202000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ034-202000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

