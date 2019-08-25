NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 24, 2019
_____
215 FPUS51 KBTV 250724
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
NYZ028-252000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ031-252000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around
70. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ026-252000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ087-252000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ029-252000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ027-252000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ030-252000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ035-252000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ034-252000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
321 AM EDT Sun Aug 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light
and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather