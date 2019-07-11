NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
_____
831 FPUS51 KBTV 110742
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
NYZ028-112000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ031-112000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ026-112000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ087-112000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ029-112000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ027-112000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
until midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ030-112000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ035-112000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ034-112000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
339 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
_____
