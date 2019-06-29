NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019

_____

519 FPUS51 KBTV 290704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until midnight, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely until midnight, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

until midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers until midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

302 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather