NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019

851 FPUS51 KBTV 180813

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

410 AM EDT Tue Jun 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

