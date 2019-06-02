NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

410 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers until midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

