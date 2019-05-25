NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly
sunny with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then mostly
cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this
afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
