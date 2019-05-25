NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

_____

517 FPUS51 KBTV 250743

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

NYZ028-252000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then partly

sunny with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-252000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-252000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-252000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-252000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-252000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny this morning, then mostly

cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-252000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ035-252000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-252000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

340 AM EDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather