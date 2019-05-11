NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph until
midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
344 AM EDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
