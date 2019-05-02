NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
_____
308 FPUS51 KBTV 020719
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
NYZ028-022000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ031-022000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ026-022000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ087-022000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ029-022000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ027-022000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ030-022000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ035-022000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ034-022000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
315 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
