NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
NYZ028-232000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then sunny
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ031-232000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ026-232000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then sunny
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ087-232000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with snow likely this morning, then sunny this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
around 19. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ029-232000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
10 to 14 inches. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ027-232000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
NYZ030-232000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches.
Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ035-232000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Lows
in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ034-232000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
351 AM EDT Sat Mar 23 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly
sunny this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
