NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 12. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to

15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 15. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 15. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning,

then light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to

15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 11. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning,

then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 16. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to

15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 10 above. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then light snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs around 30. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 14. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

610 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

