NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Cold with lows around zero. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then a chance

of light snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around

zero. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Not as cold with lows around 2 below. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely until midnight, then a

chance of light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold

with lows around zero. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows around zero. East winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.

Cold with lows around 1 below. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow likely until midnight, then a chance

of light snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

zero. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

943 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Light snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Lows around 3 above. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

