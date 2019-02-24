NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

NYZ028-240900-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ031-240900-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain

likely. Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers likely until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Very

windy with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around zero. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 22 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s.

NYZ026-240900-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain, snow and sleet.

Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ087-240900-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet until midnight, then freezing rain, rain, a chance of snow

and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight. Snow showers

likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy with

lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ029-240900-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow

and sleet until midnight, then freezing rain, a chance of snow and

sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Windy

with lows around 19. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Windy

with highs around 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows around zero. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ027-240900-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain with a chance of

snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches possible. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Windy

with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 2 above.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ030-240900-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Snow and sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Windy with highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers until midnight, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Windy

with lows around 19. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Windy

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Blustery and much colder with lows around 2 below. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 23 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

NYZ035-240900-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SUNDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 6 above.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

NYZ034-240900-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

912 PM EST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

cloudy. Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow and sleet accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sleet, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Breezy with highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely until midnight, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Windy

with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 2 above. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

