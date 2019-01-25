NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

257 FPUS51 KBTV 250849

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

NYZ028-252100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1 above. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 13. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ031-252100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery

with lows around zero. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 12. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 6 above. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Brisk with highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ026-252100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight.

Much colder with lows around 3 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 13. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 8 above. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ087-252100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows around 2 below. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 10 above. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ029-252100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly until midnight.

Much colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 15. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9 above. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

NYZ027-252100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until midnight.

Blustery and much colder with lows around 3 below. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 12. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7 above. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ030-252100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 12. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 6 above. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows 5 below to zero. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 5 above.

$$

NYZ035-252100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 18. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

$$

NYZ034-252100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

346 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 2 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8 above. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

$$

