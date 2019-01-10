NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 9, 2019
_____
756 FPUS51 KBTV 100531
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
NYZ028-100900-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 1 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 9 above. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
21 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ031-100900-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Breezy with highs in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly
until midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows around 3 below. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 6 above. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as
27 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low
as 22 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ026-100900-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows around 4 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 8 above. West winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 below. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ087-100900-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional snow accumulation
a dusting to 2 inches. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with
lows around 4 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above. West winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 below. Light
and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ029-100900-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.
Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Much colder with lows around 7 below. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 21 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds around
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 below. West
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ027-100900-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly
until midnight. Much colder with lows around 3 below. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 7 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as
22 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below
zero.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ030-100900-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 4 to
8 inches. Highs around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Much colder with lows around 6 below. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
26 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 below. West
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as
low as 22 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ035-100900-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
until midnight. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 12. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ034-100900-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
1228 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
until midnight. Brisk and much colder with lows 5 below to 1 above
zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
25 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 3 below to 9 below
zero. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 20 below.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 15.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
_____
