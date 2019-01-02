NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

626 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 17. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 18. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

15. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

16. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with light snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

19. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with light snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

20. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Light snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

16. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with light snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

17. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with light snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow until midnight,

then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting

to 2 inches. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with light snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

627 AM EST Wed Jan 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow until midnight, then light

snow after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

around 17. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

