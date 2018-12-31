NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York
National Weather Service Burlington VT
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight. Snow or rain. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s, except in the mid 30s along Lake Champlain.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs around 40. Temperature falling into
the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet until midnight, then rain
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
1 inch. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Freezing rain or sleet until midnight, then rain
after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or rain likely
in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 1 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 16. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow until midnight. Rain. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 18. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or freezing rain until midnight. Rain. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 17. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Rain or a chance of freezing rain until midnight,
then rain after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. West winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight. Snow or rain. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a
tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. North winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
307 AM EST Mon Dec 31 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain until midnight. Snow or rain. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows
around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely or a chance of snow
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches
possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to
around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 19. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
