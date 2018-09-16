NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

NYZ028-160800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ031-160800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ026-160800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ087-160800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ029-160800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ027-160800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ030-160800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 60.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ035-160800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

NYZ034-160800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

1016 PM EDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

