NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 28, 2018

_____

116 FPUS51 KBTV 290713

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont and Northern New York

National Weather Service Burlington VT

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Less humid with highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely until

midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

310 AM EDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall until midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather